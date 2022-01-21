01.20.2022 9:11 p.m.

Maluma debuts campaign with Versace

Maluma is the face of the new spring-summer 2022 campaign of the glamorous clothing brand versace. Showing off a maroon and cream-colored baseball jacket, with the distinctive Versace V and Donatella’s name, the singer from Medellín announced the news on his Instagram: “daddy versace“, he shared, referring to his latest album Daddy Juancho.

In one of the photographs the singer of happy the 4 he is seen with a fuchsia dress suit and a dog, and in another of the images with a cyan dress vest too also showing a white bag from the collection.

Maluma for Versace / INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears threatens to sue her sister if she continues to profit at her expense

Britney Spears He asked his sister Jamie Lynn Spears, that stop using your name to promote his new memoir, Things I Should Have Said (in Spanish, things i should have said), which he published this month.

The singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has sent a letter on Wednesday demanding that the artist’s younger sister “cease and desist from doing derogatory references to britney during the promotional campaign”: “If you don’t and continue with the smear, Britney will be forced to consider and take action. legal actions opportune”, assured the representative in the letter.

Britney Spears in a file image / EP

Netflix publishes the first images of the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’

The second season of The Bridgertons It is just around the corner. platform streaming announced days ago the premiere of the new installment on March 25.

Nevertheless, the messes of high society, the gossip and dances of early 20th century British society will not feature the Duke of Hastings. In fact, in the advance of the second season all the protagonism falls on Anthony Bridgerton and his new partner, kate sharma.

Anthony Bridgerton and his mother / INSTAGRAM

Jensen Ackles is dispatched at ease against Jessica Alba

Jensen Ackles Not a hair is cut. The actor has sparked controversy by stating that it was “horrible” work with Jessica Alba for two years in Dark Angel.

In fact, for Ackless the situation was so unbearable, that he even told him so. Today several years later, the relationship between the two has improved and even dares to ensure that “loves her”, although there is no doubt that he bears a certain grudge. Apparently, all of Alba’s attacks on him started because he arrived in the second season of the series.

Jessica Alba /EP

It’s been a year since Donald and Melania Trump left the White House

This Thursday marks one year Donald Trump and Melanie They will settle permanently in their vacation complex in Mar-a-Lago (Florida). The presidential couple headed to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House and landing in Palm Beach.

There, from time to time, the couple organizes opulent evenings in which they take a good bath of masses. And it is that while Melania spends hours of her day to day devoting herself to body worship, her husband spends his time playing golf with his friends. However, the billionaire is already preparing the ground for the 2024 electoral race.

Donald Trump and Melania /EP

Pablo Urdangarín’s poisoned dart to his father

Pablo Urdangarin responds to press again. He does it for the second time in less than 24 hours and after making himself known extramarital affair who keeps his father with Ainhoa ​​Armentia, the woman with whom the former Duke of Palma, last week, was caught in an affectionate attitude on the seafront in Bidart (France).

wearing the badge culé in the official tracksuit, the second son of the infanta and the gasteiztarra deny that his father made them aware at Christmas of the idyll that binds him to your co-worker. In fact, the young man dares to assure that he does not believe that his mother was aware of the affair that his father kept.