Britney Spears’ lawyer calls her father’s request to release singer’s medical records ‘offensive’

Britney Spears’ attorney has criticized the singer’s father, Jamie, for calling for the singer’s medical records to be made public.

While Britney’s controversial conservatorship ended in November of last year, the “Toxic” hitmaker is in a legal battle with her father over continued payment of her attorneys’ fees and surveillance claims against Jamie.

On Wednesday (January 19), Variety reported that Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to order that Britney’s medical records be unsealed.

This comes after claims by his legal adviser, Mathew Rosengart, who told the court that they have “strong evidence” of financial mismanagement and violative surveillance by Jamie.

When Weingarten reportedly accused Rosengart of fabricating these espionage allegations and planting them in the press, Rosengart called Jamie’s attorney a liar.

Rosengart told Judge Penny: “He should be reprimanded, he attacked me and he attacked this court, and that is intolerable.” After a heated argument with Rosengart, Weingarten told the judge: “The problem is that we fight with our hands behind our backs.”

Adding that Rosengart and Spears use the media to garner public sympathy, Weingarten later asked the court to release records of the entire case, including Britney’s medical records, so the “truth” can be revealed. clear.

Britney’s attorney called the request “offensive” and “highly inappropriate.”

The Independent has contacted both attorneys for comment.

When Weingarten asked Judge Penny to set a date for making the aforementioned documents public, she did not immediately comply with his request, due to a busy schedule.

Before the hearing concluded, Judge Penny ruled that it was not necessary to set aside a reserve from Britney’s estate, after Weingarten suggested setting aside some of the money so that attorneys’ fees would be settled at some point.

Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart speaks to media and activists from #FreeBritney after the hearing on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In a court statement filed last week, former FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) agent Sherine Ebadi alleged that Jamie “engaged and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of privacy and civil liberties [de Britney]”.

According to Ebadi’s findings, Vlasov’s employer, Black Box Security, was already monitoring the pop star’s phone in 2012 when he started working with the security company.

Additionally, Vlasov testified that Black Box allegedly sent Spears’ personal communication, including her “therapy notes and text messages,” to Jamie who “explicitly requested” them.

In the documents, Rosengart alleged that Jamie and her attorneys took more than $36 million from the pop star’s estate, including $6 million in fee payments to Black Box.

Among several controversial claims, Rosengart also claimed that Jamie tried to pitch her own cooking show to multiple channels in 2015 in an attempt to cash in on her daughter’s fame.

The next hearing in the matter is set for July 27.