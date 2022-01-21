Boca Juniors figure arrives in Mexico to sign with Xolos

Tijuana has been, in recent times, one of the worst teams in Liga MX. If we review the quotient table, which includes the results of all the clubs during the last six championships, we can see that those from Baja California are 18th out of 18. It is for this reason that the board aims to show a renewed image in this Closing Tournament 2022, and its activity in this pass market is proof of it.

Although Xolos started the semester with 1 point out of 6 possible (defeat against Cruz Azul and draw against León), the reality is that we are facing a team in adaptation. Sebastian Mendez arrived as new coach and it has several signings interesting: Jose Juan Vazquez, Miguel Barbieri, Facundo Ferreyra and Renato Ibarra. And now we can add another name to this list, since the bosses of the institution have closed the arrival of Lisandro Lopez.

The 32-year-old Argentine central defender has already said goodbye to his Boca Juniors teammates and was photographed at the Buenos Aires International Airport moments ago, from where left for Mexico. As reported by different Argentine sports media, he has been part of the negotiation that generated the return of Darío Benedetto to the Xeneize club. In this way, the Gallego gets a more than important defender to compete this season.

Although the Ribera team has let him go, he is an element with a lot of hierarchy and who at one point had established himself as one of the best in his position in the league. However, he was losing ground with the signings of Carlos Zambrano and Marcos Rojo, something that delegated him to the substitute bench and caused him to seek to leave the institution. Now, The former Benfica, Genoa, Inter and Getafe will have their first experience in Liga MX.

Joaquín Montecinos will also arrive in Tijuana

And if that was not enough, The Tijuana board closed another signing in the last hours: that of Joaquín Montecinos. The 26-year-old Chilean winger was wanted by América and Cruz Azul; In addition to the fact that the media in his country assured yesterday that he had everything agreed with Santos Laguna. But nevertheless, Xolos got up early for those from Torreón and they took control of the arrival of this National Team.