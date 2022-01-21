Black hole creates stars and does not absorb them | VIRAL

DPA

the space telescope Hubble has observed a black hole in the heart of the Henize 2-10 dwarf galaxy it is creating stars instead of absorbing them. Apparently, the black hole is contributing to the firestorm of new star formation taking place in the galaxy. The dwarf galaxy is 30 million light-years away, in the southern constellation Pyxis.

a decade ago, this small galaxy sparked a debate among astronomers as to whether dwarf galaxies they harbored black holes proportional to the supermassive giants found at the heart of the largest galaxies.

This new discovery has to little Henize 2-10, which contains only a tenth of the number of stars found in our Milky Way Galaxy, set to play a major role in solving the mystery of where supermassive black holes come from in the first place.

“Ten years ago, when I was a graduate student thinking I would dedicate my career to star formation, I looked at the Henize 2-10 data and everything changed,” Amy Reines, who published the first evidence of a hole, said in a statement. black in the galaxy in 2011 and is the principal investigator of the new Hubble observations, published in the January 19 issue of Nature.

“I knew from the beginning that something unusual and special was happening in Henize 2-10, and now Hubble has provided a very clear picture of the connection between the black hole and a neighboring star-forming region located 230 light-years from the black hole. Reines said.

That connection is a gas outlet that stretches through space like an umbilical cord to a glowing stellar nursery. The region was already harboring a dense cocoon of gas when the low-velocity flow arrived. LHubble spectroscopy shows that the outflow was moving at about 1 million miles per hour, hitting the dense gas like a garden hose hitting a mound of earth and spreading out. Clusters of newborn stars dot the path of the outflow propagation, their ages also calculated by Hubble.

This is the opposite effect of what is seen in larger galaxies, where material falling towards the black hole is pulled by the surrounding magnetic fields, forming jets of plasma that move at a speed close to the speed of light. Clouds of gas caught in the path of the jets would be heated far beyond their ability to cool down and form stars.

But with the less massive black hole at Henize 2-10 and its smoother exit, the gas it was compressed enough to precipitate the formation of new stars.

“Just 30 million light-years away, Henize 2-10 is close enough that Hubble could capture both the images and the spectroscopic evidence of black hole exit very clearly. The added surprise was that, in Instead of suppressing star formation, the outflow was triggering the birth of new stars,” said Zachary Schutte, a Reines graduate student and lead author of the new study.

Since his first discovery of distinctive radio and X-ray emissions at Henize 2-10, Reines thought they probably came from a massive black hole, but not supermassive. like those seen in larger galaxies.

However, other astronomers thought it was more likely that the radiation emitted by a supernova remnant, which would be a familiar occurrence in a galaxy that is expelling rapidly rapidly exploding massive stars.

“Hubble’s amazing resolution clearly shows a corkscrew-like pattern in gas velocities, which we can fit to the model of a precessing or wobbling outflow from a black hole. A supernova remnant would not have such a pattern, so which is effectively our irrefutable proof that it is a black hole,” Reines said.

