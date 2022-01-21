Bimbo, Coppel, DHL and Liverpool already comply with Carta Porte: SAT

The Service tax administration (SAT) recognized companies such as DHL, bimbo, Liverpool, Pepsi, Coke, Coppel, among others for issuing their electronic invoices with the Carta Porte complement.

In this sense, that these companies already carry out the electronic billing of the complement of consignment note It is a sign of confidence in the technological tool that came into force this year, however, taxpayers have until March 31, 2022 to correctly issue their invoice without fines or penalties.

“The mechanism is safe, since the main fund and value transfer companies have already been modernized; it is flexible because it is used in supply chains and it is simple, since it allows billing large volumes with multi-destination and multi-recipients”, the SAT detailed in a statement.

The treasury maintained that all companies are now joining the fight against unfair competition of those who are in the informal economy or resort to smuggling, causing losses for taxpayers who do comply with their tax obligations.

“It is important to point out that the information required for the digital electronic invoice it is not an administrative burden nor does it represent an additional cost for carriers. Since 1993, it is the legal obligation of the carrier to have a paper document with exactly the same information currently requested,” said the SAT.

SAT estimates reveal that the complement of the consignment note would leave the treasury 150,000 million pesos a year.

