Billie Eilish, the voice of a generation

His name began to sound when he was just 13 years old thanks to a song that his brother wrote and that was uploaded to the online audio distribution platform Soundcloud. In December, Billie Eilish turned 20 already a pop star, two studio albums on the market, seven Grammy Awards to her credit and a legion of fans.

“My dance teacher knew I sang so she asked us to do a song,” Eilish told the BBC in 2017. “My brother had written ‘Ocean Eyes’ and we recorded it basing the entire production on contemporary and lyrical dance. “. It was 2015 and that song ended up transcending the purpose for which it had been recorded.

FAMILY OF ACTORS AND HOME SCHOOLED

“We literally put it on Soundcloud to send the link to my teacher and then it just grew from there,” she said. “It was really confusing. I didn’t understand what was going on. I literally thought it was like my popular friend posted it again. ‘Wow, it’s getting a lot of views!'”

Until then, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, her full name, was a 13-year-old girl who grew up in Los Angeles, United States, where she was born, who had sung in a children’s choir, who participated in talent shows and did dance

However, the girl was born in 2001 into an artistic family. His parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, are actors.

They chose to homeschool their children for different reasons. His father read an article about the band Hanson, which hit it big in the 1990s with the song “Mmmbop,” and was drawn to the idea that this teaching model had given them the freedom to pursue their artistic interests.

His mother, according to the Vogue publication, is from the state of Colorado, where the Columbine Institute massacre took place. On the other hand, they both liked the idea of ​​spending time with the kids at home.

“I’m glad I didn’t go to school, because if I had gone, I would never have had the life I have now,” she told the aforementioned medium in 2020.

The times that he showed his desire to go to school he did it, as he confessed, to be able to mess around, to have a ticket office and a school dance in the school itself, also to get up to mischief, such as not listening to the teacher and laughing in class.

“Those were the only things that interested me. And when it hit me, I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t really want to do the school part of school at all,'” she added in the interview.

THE CHILDREN’S CHOIR, A GREAT EXPERIENCE

Her time in the children’s choir of Los Angeles was an enriching and formative experience for her. “I can’t lie. Going to the choir was my favorite thing in the world,” he told the magazine.

After his success on Soundcloud, he signed his first contract with the Darkroom record company, in 2016, at the age of 14. A year later, in the summer of 2017, an EP was released, “Don’t Smile At Me”, in which Eilish shares credits with her brother, the actor and composer Finneas O’Connell.

His first album arrived under the same label in 2019, with the title “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do we Go?”. Eilish’s next, and by far last, album was released last summer and was titled “Happier Than Ever.” In both, he continued to collaborate with his brother.

Eilish has been nominated ten times for the Grammys, of which she took home seven. Among them, recording of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best pop album.

In her works she has dealt with climate change, suicidal thoughts and depression, an illness she knew well.

“I remember in the beginning there were all these labels and radio people who didn’t want to play my music because I was too sad and no one was going to see it,” the singer said on a CBS show in 2019.

Eilish does not consider herself a dark person and assured that no one who knows her thinks that. “My God! I always laugh at everything,” he said.

The artist links her depression to a succession of events during her early teen years, such as an injury that prevented her from continuing to dance, complex with her body, toxic friendships and a relationship in which she was not treated well.

In 2019, it began to see the light. “When people ask, what would you say to someone seeking mental health advice? All I can say is: be patient. I was patient with myself. I didn’t take that final step. I waited. Things just fade away,” she said. Eilish to Vogue in 2020.