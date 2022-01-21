BILLIE EILISH AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS

The pop superstar’s new album is amazing, but to get to that result she had to walk a very dark path.

From the outside the house is not much different from the others on the street: a cozy bungalow in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, with an old lilac tree blooming near the entrance. In fact, it is already almost legendary, because it is the place where a teenage prodigy and her older brother recorded the album that made Billie Eilish the queen of pop, Zeta Generation.

For starters, contemporary pop’s most famous home recording studio is set up in the childhood bedroom of Billie’s brother Finneas, who has now moved to Los Feliz with his girlfriend, influencer Claudia Sulewski. Finneas built a new studio in his basement, where he and Eilish started recording music last year.

Eilish is at first wary about admitting that she’s moved on too. “I’m secretive about what’s really going on,” she offers conspiratorially to the media, rummaging through her parents’ kitchen cabinets like a college student visiting home for a long weekend.

“A couple of years went by where I did my own thing. But secretly, because no one needs to know.” Eilish isn’t really lying about where she lives, as she still spends many nights in her childhood bedroom.

Now she shows off her new stunning blonde look, although deep down she is still a rebellious teenager. And it was a 180 degree turn: the change from his previously characteristic black color with green roots to the new hair caused quite a stir when he debuted it on Instagram in March. “It was therapeutic for me,” he explains.

second album

It’s been a while since Eilish released Bad Guy, her first single, which broke all records on the charts, and since then the artist found other ways to process her feelings by writing her second album, Happier Than Everwhich will be out on July 30. The title is not fiction. In fact, the singer admits that she feels happier than ever. But like many things in life, it’s not that simple.

“Hardly any of the songs on this album are happy,” explains Eilish, refuting the possibility that her second album is the bright and cheerful counterpoint to the previous debut plate, inspired by vivid memories of night terrors and lucid dreams about textures that ranged from industrial electro-pop to jazz ballads. His videos were just as dark, full of spiders and black tears covering his face.

Actually Happier Than Ever it’s a different kind of nightmare. Emotional abuse, power struggles and mistrust, stories drawn from Eilish’s life and the lives of people she meets, fill much of the lyrics along with ruminations on fame and fantasies of secret romantic encounters. The sound melds from the haunted house expanse of her debut and culminates in lush, bleak and mesmerizing electronic soundscapes that flow down the listener’s spine, along with Eilish’s words.

But, in any case, even in the darkest songs there are moments of reflection, growth and, most importantly, hope. This is an album from someone who began to heal long before I wrote it. Or at least that was what he tried.