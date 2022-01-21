Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement looms as couple is ‘madly in love’

ads

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still “madly in love” and headed toward engagement, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight. The Marry Me actress and Tender Bar star faced controversy in December after Affleck’s comments to Howard Stern about feeling “stuck” in his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, but he’s managed to work through the issue.

“Jen and Ben are doing great. Ben’s interview with Howard Stern didn’t really put too much strain on their relationship. They understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can be misunderstood,” the source said of the couple. who rekindled their romance in 2021 after breaking off their first engagement in 2004.

“They are madly in love and Jen is totally supportive of Ben, so she wanted to make her support and stance publicly known,” they continued. “Things between their kids are pretty organic right now. The families respect each other and get along well too, so all is well on that front. His friends think they will eventually get engaged and it’s just a matter of time.”

Affleck, who shares daughter Violet, 16, daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 9, with Garner, was criticized late last year for what he said about the end of his marriage to the alias star on Stern’s SiriusXM show. “He was trapped. You know, I was like, I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy. What I do? And what I did was, like, drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

The actor later defended his comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying they were taken out of context. “I had kept saying how much we respect each other and how we take care of each other and care about our kids and put them first,” she said at the time. “And I went through our things. And they said that my ex-wife had blamed me for my alcoholism and that I was stuck in this marriage and made me seem like the worst, most insensitive, stupid, horrible guy.”

Despite reports that Lopez wasn’t happy with what her boyfriend said, the Second Act star insisted in a statement to PEOPLE at the time that “it just wasn’t true.” While the couple has kept things significantly more low-key in the weeks since, Lopez showed her affection towards her man earlier this week, sporting a necklace that read “Ben” on Instagram on Wednesday.