It seems that launch problems have led to Battlefield 2042 would become free to play very soon. At least this is what a new rumor points to, and it is not limited to this particular game but would be for future Battlefield games. And it is that Battlefield 2042 was widely criticized after its launch for its abundance of bugs, lack of content and controversial changes in gameplay. Even months after launch, Steam issued Battlefield 2042 refunds.

This was due to the continued state of crashes and instability in the game. Many players were disappointed in the promises made by DICE about what this new Battlefield would be. And the idea that Battlefield 2042 would become free to play doesn’t seem far-fetched looking at how successful a game like Halo has been.

Battlefield Portal Dev Admits It’s Taking Too Long To Fix Issues

The leaker Tom Henderson is the one who has reported that Battlefield 2042 would become free to play. Apparently the Electronic Arts is very disappointed with the performance of the game, and is studying various options to improve its status. Although the news is not confirmed, it is possible that EA looks at a free-to-play option as a way to increase the title’s dwindling player base. This could lead to future Battlefield titles becoming free to play as well.

Battlefield 2042 Sales Were Not As Good As Initially Said

Battlefield 2042 got off to a rocky start in November. At the beginning of January, DICE removed Rush mode from Battlefield 2042, one of the fan-favorite parts of the title’s Portal playlist. And these are only one of the problems of the game. It seems natural that EA and DICE would try to revive the game, and while it would be a big change for Battlefield 2042 to become free to play, it seems like a way to move this franchise forward.