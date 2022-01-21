Barbara Palvin, the model who has changed the world of fashion

Barbara Palvin, the 28-year-old Hungarian model who has revolutionized the world of fashion and catwalks. Surely you recognize his face. She was discovered when she was only 13 years old while walking with her mother through the streets of Budapest, and shortly after she managed to be signed by the agency that took her to work for two seasons in Asia. From that moment, she knew that the world of modeling was her passion and she fought to earn a prestigious niche in the sector.

After starting to model professionally, Barbara Palvin became the cover of the most prestigious women’s headers (Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan, Bazaar, Glamour…). His path was in crescendo and arrived her first parade: Prada. From there, success went hand in hand with the model as she walked for brands such as Chanel (where she opened the pre-fall 2011 show), Nina Ricci, Louis Vuitton, Etro and Miu Miu, among others.

But the thing does not end there, Palvin became -in turn- in Giorgio Armani’s right hand thus managing to become the image of its fragrance Acqua di Gioia and participate in various activities of the Italian company to provide clean water to areas where it was contaminated.

Later in 2012, the key moment of his professional career would come. Palvin would close the “Calendar Girls” segment on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

His time at Victoria’s Secret as a ‘plus-size’ model

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

As we mentioned, the model arrived in 2012 at the prestigious lingerie firm. However, he did not parade for them again until six years later to finally, in 2019, officially be one of his prestigious ‘angels’. However, they listed it as “the first angel of the ‘plus size’ category”, which sparked controversy.

Palvin at that time had a height of 1.75, a weight of 55 kilos and measurements of 87-58-89. The beauty canon imposed by the firm was around 86-61-86. That is, 1 cm from the top and 3 cm from the hip that separated the difference.

This caused the model to be recognized as one of the women who helped change the paradigms and standards imposed by the industry, opening a new chapter in fashion.

Her experience as an actress

Jon KupaloffGetty Images

Although Barbara Palvin’s professional career revolves around the world of fashion and modeling, she has also appeared on the big screen. It was in the film released in 2014 of ‘Hercules’, where he played the role of antimache, the mythological queen.

In the audiovisual, the model shared a cast with famous celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson or Irina Shayk.

Love relationships?

Loving rumors have accompanied Barbara Palvin since she became such a prestigious character. First, it was associated with Justin Bieber during one of his breakups with Selena Gomez. Later, the alarms of his fans went off after meeting the very Leonardo Dicaprio. Niall Horan, Ed Sheraan… Years passed and they did not stop, until in August 2016 his relationship with Julian Perreta became official. Courtship that ended after two years due to numerous ups and downs.

Dylan Sprouse, her soulmate

Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The intimacy that Barbara Palvin has always wanted to maintain was not going to be less with her current partner, Dylan Sprouse, with whom he has just moved into a house in Los Angeles. At first, their relationship was also mere rumours, but -finally- it was confirmed in 2018. Since then, they have become one of the most admired and emblematic couples of the moment, but not only because of how recognized they are, but also because of how they show their relationship in the media and social networks.

Who is Dylan Sprouse?

Rum Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

He began his career at just six months old with his twin brother, Cole Sprouse. Since he was a child he has played numerous roles in different films and television series, but his great leap to fame was with the series of Disney Channel ‘Hotel dulce hotel’ and its subsequent pin-off ‘All aboard’, where both brothers played Zack and Cody.

Barbara Palvin’s style

Barbara Palvin is one of the most influential ‘it-girls’ of the moment. With more than 17 million followers On her Instagram profile, the model has managed to position herself as one of the most iconic celebrities thanks to her renowned professional career, her unparalleled beauty, and her inspiring style.

As a good fashion expert, who was one of the most emblematic ‘angels’ of Victoria’s Secret, she is not afraid of anything. Transparencies, heart-stopping necklines, wide openings, ruffles, gathers… Everything that exists, has taken it to the top. Although her daily outfits are also one of her strengths. We take a look at her best looks.

