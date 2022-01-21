Bad news for wine lovers: the World Heart Federation determines that no amount of alcohol is healthy

The body rejects in a report the widespread idea that drinking moderate amounts of alcohol can reduce the risk of heart disease.

A news that will disappoint lovers of a glass of wine at the end of the day: a report issued this Thursday by the World Heart Federation (WHF, for its acronym in English) has determined that no amount of alcohol is good for our muscle more important.

“To date, no reliable correlation has been found between moderate alcohol consumption and a lower risk of heart disease,” the WHF concludes on its website.

The statement notes that studies purporting to show a link between alcohol consumption and heart health are “based on purely observational research.”

“At the World Heart Federation we decided that it was imperative that we talk about alcohol and the harm to health, as well as the social and economic harm, because there is an impression in the general population, and even among health professionals, that it is good for the heart,” explained Beatriz Champagne, who chaired the committee that prepared the report.

“It is not, and evidence has increasingly shown that there is no level of alcohol consumption that is safe for health,” said Champagne, who is also executive director of the Healthy Latin American Coalition.

Statistics from 2019 indicate that more than 2.4 million people died from alcohol in the world, which represents 4.3% of all deaths globally and 12.6% of deaths of males of between 15 and 49 years old.

The World Heart Federation also calls for urgent and decisive action in its report to address the world’s unprecedented rise in alcohol-related deaths and disabilities.