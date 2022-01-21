ATTENTION, CULÉS: Oscar confirmed the interest of FC Barcelona and would be willing to charge the minimum to reinforce Xavi’s team

Do you remember Oscar Emboaba? Yes, the Brazilian player who had some good times with Chelsea and who has been with China’s Shanghai Port FC for a while.

Well, it is on the radar of FC Barcelona. Or at least that’s what he says.

According to the statements of the South American player himself, talks with the Catalan club are active. He even shared that he would be willing to sacrifice money in order to join Xavi Hernández’s team.

The question is that, right now, there is a big obstacle: the culés must finalize exits or lower salaries to be able to register new assets.

Pay attention to his words in an interview with TNT Sports Brazil.

OSCAR CONFIRMED THE INTEREST OF FC BARCELONA

“There are conversations with my agent. There is interest. They are talking. It is trying to see if there is a chance. More they have difficulties to register players. I also have to talk to my club to be released. The truth is that I was wanting more for the season finale. They are talking. Barcelona is going through some difficult times, it is difficult to register players. They had difficulties to register Daniel Alves. But there are contacts. It’s flattering when a club this big seeks you out.”

Oscar affirms that conversations like Barcelona are not locked up and that the greater the entry is the salary limit of the time. Departures from Dembele or Mingueza (tempo proposta do Valencia) could unlock the situation pic.twitter.com/RV5P0dYv6e – Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) January 21, 2022

Oscar would accept the same economic conditions as Dani Alves (earning the minimum). A loan, considering that a break in Chinese football is coming, is perhaps what would make the most sense for all those involved: “Economic effort? Certainly. I would open some things to help. There is a break in China, maybe a loan and I am receiving -a salary- maybe like Dani or less. That Dani is perceiving the least there. Maybe I could go and help the club for about 6-8 months, I don’t know how long. They are talking. The truth is we are waiting for the bureaucratic situation, the situation of the club, the situation of the League, to make a decision. It’s always good that a big club like Barcelona is interested in you.”

“Receive as or Dani ou até less”. Oscar Falou on being willing to open up practically everything or salary to play in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/n4V8u6WU4x – Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) January 21, 2022

“We haven’t had any conversations so far (with his current club), it doesn’t make sense if Barcelona can’t register new players. Barça is trying to solve the problem, so maybe I will. It would be an incredible opportunity for me, for Barcelona as well. I’m in really good shape here, it would be great for my career.”, picked up Goal of the same talk.

Already an experienced player, he could fit in very well with a roster brimming with young talent: “I think Barça would also appreciate it, because now I have more experience, maturity and I know they have a lot of youngsters. It could work for everyone. I’d be happy if things work out, but I still have a contract. Shanghai helps me a lot, so I have no complaints.”

Those who have read us for years know our opinion about Oscar. A lot of quality, but he never seemed decisive and consistent enough to be a project leader in the elite. However, understanding the news of Barcelona, ​​it could be useful.

A midfielder with field vision, dribbling ability, associative football, last pass and who relates quite well to the goal. Let’s see if they can incorporate it. Marcelo Bechler, who was the journalist who interviewed him, shares that the probable sale of Dembélé and the possible departure of Mingueza (offer from Valencia) could open the gap for the man born in 1992.

Undefeated data. Oscar was selected for Brazil between 2011 and 2015. He played 48 games with the scratch. He was able to spend more time in his national team, but he preferred to go to China, where he ceased to be contemplated.

Did you know…? Oscar recorded 5 goals and 15 assists in 25 games played in the 2021 season with the Shanghai Port F.C. Referrer.

Undefeated data. In 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, Oscar was the Chinese Super League assists leader. Footprint in Asian football.