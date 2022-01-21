Are cryptocurrencies the way to success? Why do so many celebrities and influencers join this model?

Celebrities have also jumped on the cryptocurrency craze. the very Matt Damon has come to ensure that the same force with which America was conquered or reached the Moon is the one behind cryptocurrencies. Iniesta It has also signed, temporarily, for the digital currency market. This was expressed in a tweet in which he announced that he was “learning how to start” through a cryptocurrency portal.

For this suspiciously advertising action, the footballer received a warning from the CNMV, which reminded him that there are “relevant risks” in crypto assets. Precisely, just this week the Spanish regulator has announced that it will monitor large cryptocurrency advertising campaigns, including new crypto influencers; people who present themselves to the world as winners and lead other people to that path of success. But what is really happening?

Is there anyone who takes advantage of the daydream of easy money? “Seeing investors taking photos with Ferraris, youtubers saying they earn a lot, talking a lot about cryptocurrencies, that’s super dangerous right now. Because there are people who are prone to falling for this type of scam,” he explained to laSexta Columna Yago Álvarez, journalist from ‘El Salto’.