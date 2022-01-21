Apple releases iOS 15.3 RC, we already know when the final version will arrive

iOS 15.3 Release Candidate for developers, the third major update to iOS 15, is now available.

Apple just released the version iOS 15.3 Release Candidate for developers, i.e. latest version before the official release of iOS 15.3 to all users. This is the third major update of iOS 15, which is not as loaded with news as previous updates.

It’s not yet clear what’s new in the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 betas, suggesting it’s probably focused on internal improvements and bug fixes. The release notes for the update state that iOS 15.3 includes “bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone.”

In addition to iOS 15.3, Apple has also released other new betas today, all of them in RC version for which the final versions, both of iOS 15.3 and the rest, will arrive next week:

iPadOS 15.3 beta RC

watchOS 8.4 beta RC

tvOS 15.3 beta RC

macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 RC

There are some features of iOS 15 and the rest of the systems that Apple has not yet implemented, such as the Universal Control and ID document support in the Wallet app, but it doesn’t look like they will be released with these updates.

The 45 best tricks for iOS 15 and your iPhone

How to install iOS 15 beta and compatible devices

If you want to try the beta versions of iOS 15, or iPadOS 15, on your iPhone or iPad, all you have to do is download the developer profile on your device. Your iPhone or iPad will restart, and then the update will appear for download at Settings > General > Software Update.

As for the compatible iPhone and iPad, this is the complete list:

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone X

iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6sPlus

iPhone SE (first generation).

iPhone SE (2nd generation).

iPod touch (7th generation).

All 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Pro 9.7, 10.5 and 11 inches.

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3.

iPad Air 4.

iPad5 (2017)

iPad 6 (2018).

iPad 7 (2019).

iPad 8 (2020).

ipad mini 4

iPad mini 5.

Related topics: iOS

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts Free Trial