Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto together in ‘WeCrashed’

One of the productions that has aroused the most interest, due to its originality and cast, is WeCrashed. It is a series where they will participate Anne Hathaway Y Jared Leto, and tells a true story about the rise and fall of a co-working company.

The first month of 2022 has arrived with important announcements regarding series and movies. But one of the most resonant titles belongs to the Apple TV + platform. A project that has brought together two great Hollywood stars, no less than Anne Hathaway Y Jared Leto.

WeCrashed, the most important Apple TV + project for 2022

Apple TV + is betting heavily on original productions, where actors such as Tom Hanks, Jason Sudeikis (ted lasso) or Will Ferrel. Now, one of his most anticipated productions will bring together Anne Hathaway Y Jared Leto, in one of the most original projects on the platform.

WeCrashed is an original series based on a podcast called WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. This podcast tells the story of the company’s shocking rise and fall WeWork.

The series promises to explore this story, based on a love relationship between the leaders of the company, played by Hathaway and Leto. Inspired by real events, the series will investigate the case of WeWork, which grew from a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion, in less than a decade.

But the twist in the narrative comes when, after just one year, the company’s value plummeted. This fact was not very clear, and although the businessmen managed to get ahead, the mystery about their sudden fall continues to arouse suspicion.

The first trailer for ‘WeCrashed’

Apple TV + has already released the first trailer for the series, which promises to be its workhorse during the beginning of 2022. During the first images, we can guess the style of the series, and it is clear that we will delve into the intimacy of the couple starring Anne Hathaway Y

Jared Leto

, while the history of the company unfolds.

WeCrashed — Official Teaser | AppleTV+

the plot of WeCrashed will combine a dash of romance with a dramatic and addictive plot. Apple TV + will make the grand premiere on March 18. The first three episodes will be released and every week we will have a new chapter of this series starring Anne Hathaway Y

Jared Leto

.

