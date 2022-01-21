Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto to Star in Apple TV+’s WeCrashed

Anne Hathaway 2021 started very well after the premiere of his most recent film, Locked Down. Now, we already know that we will continue to see more than one of Hollywood’s favorite actresses, since it was announced that she will form a dumbbell with Jared Leto to star in the Apple TV+ limited series, WeCrashed.

The protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada and the Joker interpreter definitely paint to be a more than explosive combination and this new miniseries one of the streaming projects that you have to keep an eye on. Here we tell you everything that is known about WeCrashed (up to now).

What will WeCrashed be about?

WeCrashed will tackle the story of the rise and fall of WeWork, the popular American real estate company known for its workspaces in different parts of the world. It will be based on a six-part podcast of the same name where it is narrated how the founder of the company, Adam Neumann, founded WeWork with the intention of making history in the real estate business, however, in October 2019 it was involved in a financial scandal that it culminated in Neumann’s departure as CEO of his own office empire.

Who will star in WeCrashed?

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will star in WeCrashed. Samir Hussein

At the moment, it is known that Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will star of this limited series. Other names within the project have not yet been revealed, however, it is known that both actors will also serve as executive producers.

Who are the creators of the project?

To give us an idea of ​​the style that this production will have, we can review the names of those involved behind the scenes. WeCrashed will be one story created by Lee Eisenberg (Little America) and Drew Cervello (The Long Dark). The production and direction will be in charge of the duo of filmmakers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, known for blockbusters like Crazy Stupid Love or the popular series This Is Us.

What characters will Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto play?