Anna Faris has had to find a life outside of the cinema

anna faris rose to fame in the early 2000s with Scary Movie, the saga that parodied the horror genre and turned it into an icon of comedy. His success in the genre was seen in the numerous titles he starred in throughout the decade, including films like Just friends, My super ex-girlfriend, A bunny on campus, Yogi Bear or Tell me how many, among many others. In addition, Faris had a relationship with Chris Pratt between 2009 and 2018 that led them to be one of the couples of the moment, which resulted in a great media impact.

However, despite having been dropped in dramas like Brockback Mountain by Ang Lee or other prestigious films such as Lost In Translation of Sofía Coppola, Hollywood only saw in her a comedic actress for medium-budget projects. When this type of production ceased to be relevant in the industry, his career was stagnant and without an apparent way out, so during the 2010s he was limited to his leading role in the series Mom with Allison Janey or very minor comedies such as Un mar de enredos with the Mexican Eugenio Derbez.

Despite the difficulties, Faris was farsighted and knew how to look at other projects beyond the cinema, as was the case with her podcast unqualified. A high-level production was worked on, a large team of producers was assembled, it has been able to count on the participation of great Hollywood stars thanks to its good name in the industry and conquered the public thanks to a format that mixes interviews, love advice, telephone consultation and even fictional comic representations. Thus, at 45 years old, she has been able to continue with a full and happy life doing what she likes.

