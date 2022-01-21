Ancestry of Puerto Rican mutation that causes primary ciliary dyskinesia discovered

Several mutations have been discovered in this disease, including mutations that affect the RSPH4A gene.

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is an autosomal recessive hereditary condition, characterized by a structural defect of the hair cells and affects respiratory function.

The rare lung disease – which affects 1 person in every 15 thousand births – can be caused by genetic mutations, among them, the one that affects the RSPH4A gene, which precisely causes an alteration in the function of the ciliary cells, the mechanisms of airway defense) and predisposes these patients to develop chronic respiratory infections from birth.

There are about 50 mutations of it and RSPH4A has been identified in Puerto Rican patients. In addition, it is estimated that there are about 200 people on the island who suffer from the condition and/or are misdiagnosed with diseases such as asthma, Dr. Wilfredo de Jesús Rojas explained in previous interviews with the journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP). pediatric pulmonologist with practice at the Cayey Mennonite Hospital.

In the case of Puerto Rican patients, the ciliary cells move in a circular fashion and as a consequence, they do not expel secretions but rather keep them in the same place, such as the nose, throat, lung and testicles. In the latter case, the anomaly can cause infertility in some patients, since the sperm are sexual cells that use the cilia to move.

Among the complications that it could cause to patients is sinusitis and the development of nasal polyps. If secretions accumulate in the lung, it may be a triggering factor for infections recurrent, pneumonia and cough.

“I am trying to study to see where this mutation comes from. The difference is varied, for example, each mutation can have a different symptomatology. It is believed that the mutation in Puerto Rico, possibly, has a prevalence in the mountains. In addition, they believe that the condition is of Taíno descent, but they (scientists) don’t do an exhaustive analysis of that. I don’t believe that theory until I prove it,” the subspecialist said at the time.

Precisely this theory was verified by a medical team that had the alliance of Dr. Juan Carlos Martínez Cruzado, who has led the 1000 Genomes Project (1000GP), a researcher who since 1994 has studied mitochondrial DNA, shaping chromosomal to Puerto Rican ancestors.

The average Puerto Rican genetic makeup includes 64% European genes, 21% African ancestry, and 15% Native American or Taino, a tribe native to the Caribbean to the beginning of European colonization, according to achievements of scientific studies by Martinez Cruzado.

Precisely, as the doctors suspected, the RSPH4A mutation was brought to Puerto Rico from Europe, according to a genome sequencing of 104 Puerto Rican subjects in the 1000GP and it could have mutated due to the Taíno ancestry on the island and the analysis of two pediatric cases on the island with this mutation.

This study serves as a basis for knowing the prevalence of this disease in Puerto Rico, as a result of mutations genes found in these patients, as well as the regions where these patients are found on the island.

Pediatricians called

Because the disease is rare, the pediatric pulmonologist called for education about the disease and that pediatric specialists can refer these patients in time if they suspect the condition.

“I want to reach all the pediatricians on the island to be able to recruit and meet patients with this condition to shed light on behavior on the island. My plan is to continue looking for patients with this condition to increase awareness of the condition and evaluate them so that they have a good treatment,” he promoted.

The treatment for this condition consists of medications that help the patient to expectorate better or through the application of nebulized therapies.

Additionally, another clinical method consists of placing a vest that emits vibrations of 10 to 15 Hz that causes the expulsion of accumulated secretions. The vibration of the vests is the equivalent of the speed at which the cilia move in people without this condition.

In other cases, it is decided to add a treatment with antibiotics -on alternate days- to patients affected with bronchiectasis to reduce inflammation.

Full study: Here