AMLO abrogates the program of the National Crusade Against Hunger

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) officially decreed the abrogation of the National Crusade Against Hunger, the flagship program of the government of Enrique Peña Nieto and which was led by Rosario Robles, former head of Sedesol and Sedatu, today accused for alleged improper exercise of public service.

In a decree published this Friday in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), AMLO, through the Welfare Secretariat, assured that the Crusade did not meet its objective of feeding the population in extreme poverty.

In addition, it is argued that in December 2019 the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF) presented the final results and preliminary observations of the audit to the crusade, in which it indicated that it had not fulfilled its objective, for which it suggested to the federal dependency, even, suspend it.

The ASF, indicates the draft, pointed out that the deficiencies in the normative, programmatic, budgetary and evaluation designs of the crusade persisted, observed since its launch in 2013, and that only the deficiencies presented by 9,700 people were addressed, that is, 0.1% of the seven million 873 thousand 400 living in extreme poverty.

“In result 14 of the aforementioned audit, the aforementioned supervisory body indicated that, according to the information registered in the Development Targeting System, The population identified as living in extreme food poverty increased by 12.9%, going from six million 974 thousand people in 2014 to seven million 873 thousand in 2018“.

The decree indicates that in this audit, it was reported that the National Crusade Against Hunger only addressed all the deficiencies presented by 9 thousand 700 people, which represented only 0.1% of the 7 million 873 thousand 400 people in conditions of extreme poverty, that were recorded at that time.

“Which implies that the CNCH did not meet its goal of “Zero hunger based on adequate food and nutrition for people in extreme multidimensional poverty.”

Based on these arguments, López Obrador considered that “it is no longer necessary to continue counting on the National System for the Crusade against Hunger, for which I have seen fit to issue the following decree”.

The decree instructs that the Ministry of Welfare must provide, when requested, the information that remains in its files, on the procedures and pending issues, related to the activities of the National System for the Crusade against Hunger and its components.

