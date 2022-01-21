Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: top 9 of the most watched movies today Thursday, January 20

The streaming platform Amazon-Prime makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 9 most watched movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply have to scroll to the relevant section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

one. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

two. The bar of high hopes

From director George Clooney and based on the bestselling book “The Bar of High Expectations,” “The Tender Bar” follows an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) as he pursues his romantic and professional dreams. From a stool at his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up alongside a quirky group of local characters.

3. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

5. tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope of survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) on a desperate quest. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

6. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from writer Tom Clancy.

7. time is up

An accident forces Vivien and Royan to readjust their lives little by little and begin to live in a present that may be more stimulating than anything predefined.

8. The descendants

Matt King (George Clooney), married and father of two girls, is forced to rethink life when his wife suffers a terrible accident that leaves her in a coma. He awkwardly tries to mend his relationship with his troubled daughters – precocious 10-year-old Scottie (Amara Miller) and rebellious 17-year-old Alexandra (Shailene Woodley) – while grappling with the difficult decision of selling the family estate. Heirs to Hawaiian royalty and missionaries, the Kings own untouched Hawaiian land of incalculable value.

9. The Bourne Ultimatum

Jason Bourne continues to investigate who he is and what is really behind the secret CIA program called Treadstone. Now a British reporter from “The Guardian” puts him on a new lead by the name of Blackbriar. Bourne will find him in London, in an attempt to fit the last pieces of that past that he is still trying to recover.

10. ninja turtles

New York is in danger because the Shredder and the Foot Clan dominate the city and exercise tight control over everything, including police and politicians. But four heroes, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, will emerge from the sewers and with the help of reporter April and her partner Vern Fenwick they will try to save the city.

