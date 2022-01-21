Adele cried after suspending her residence in Las Vegas due to Covid

It has been one of the most anticipated returns of music. We are talking about Adele, that with a new album, it was also time to return to the stage.

In fact, the British singer had confirmed a residence in Las Vegas, which was scheduled to start tomorrow (January 21) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel.

Well it all came crashing down for Adele, since this Thursday he used his social networks to report that he postponed his show indefinitely due to production delays related to Covid-19.

Adele cried after suspending residency

“I’m so sorry, but my show is not ready”Adele said in a video posted on Instagram.

“We have tried absolutely everything we can to put it together on time and to make it good enough for you, but delivery delays and Covid have completely wrecked us”, he continued saying.

«Half of my team have been (infected) with Covid and still are, and it has been impossible to finish the show. I’m devastated”, He said.

“Sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been up for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’re out of time”Adele added.

That the singer began to get excited and dropped some tears while recording the video posted on their social networks.

“I’m so upset and really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who traveled to get there. I’m really really sorry”, assured.

Adele He went on to say that they were working to reschedule all the dates.

“We are going to reschedule all the dates, we are on it now”, he concluded. “I’m going to finish my show and take it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve faced so much and it’s just not ready. I am so sorry”.

“Weekends With Adele” it was scheduled for the singer to perform two shows each weekend until Saturday, April 16, 2022 for a total of 12 weeks.

Look at the video of Adele where she cried when suspending her show:

