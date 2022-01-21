Adele, Angelina Jolie, Pink and other celebrities who raise their children ‘gender neutral’

These popular entertainment stars are well aware that children have the right to identify with what they feel most comfortable with, and that is why they educate their children so that in the future they are free of stereotypes and retrograde thoughts that prevent them from being educated and respectful people with others.

Genderless education is basically the way to educate children without the sex they have at birth influencing their day-to-day life, they can play with cars or dolls and the same goes for activities at home or the clothes they wear. For instance, gender shouldn’t influence those decisions. It is the way to avoid stereotypes associated with gender and for children to have their own personality without labeling them in any way.

Here is a short list of artists who educate and raise their children gender-neutral and free from any stereotype:

Kate Hudson:

The beautiful actress has been talking about this topic for several years, at 42 years old, she has 3 children, 2 boys aged 18 and 10, and a 3-year-old girl, with whom the actress decided to do things differently.

In an interview with ‘AOL’ two years ago, Kate Hudson revealed that this time the experience of motherhood had been completely different and she made the decision to raise her daughter without a defined gender

Adele:

The giant British singer-songwriter has always made it very clear that she is raising her 9-year-old son gender-neutral. Angelo, He even shared that several times he asks for a costume of Anna (Frozen) and she gives it to him without protest, in an interview with Time magazine she revealed that she will support Angelo in whatever he wants to be no matter the reason.

Pink:

The singer has always been very open about the education she has with her two children. In an interview for Amazon, she revealed that she, her partner Carey Hart, and their children, Willow and Jameson, are a label-free family, even when it comes to gender.

On one occasion her daughter Willow revealed to her that when she grew up she would marry an African woman and she was delighted with the idea.

Angelina Jolie:

The famous actress with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, were perhaps among the first celebrities to raise their six children very openly. Perhaps the most mediatic example was with Shiloh, who from an early age showed an interest in being a boy, although last year, at the age of 15, he was seen for the first time wearing “feminine” dresses and clothing.

On one occasion Angelina assured that “you don’t know your children until they teach you who they are. They become who they want to be

Eva Luna Y Camilo:

Although not yet born, the famous couple revealed that they chose the name of Indigo with the intention that he be neutral and have a label-free upbringing, so that in the future he will be a sensitive, loving and educated human being.