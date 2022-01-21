Actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio publishes about oil spill in Peru | News

The actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, named Messenger of Peace in the priority area of ​​climate change before the celebration of the 2014 Climate Summit, joined the voices that have spoken about the ecological disaster registered in the sea of Ventanilla, on the Peruvian coast, for the spill of 6,000 barrels of oil and published a story today through his Instagram account.

“Drone images showed black mud covering Peru’s golden beach following an oil spill on January 16 caused by the Tonga volcanic eruption. Mud from an unloading ship buffeted by unusually high waves contaminated at least 1.2 miles along the coast and two beaches”, public.

The event has been considered by the Peruvian government as “the worst ecological disaster” that has occurred in Lima in recent times.

The famous actor’s post, 37 seconds long, accumulated nearly 150,000 views in about an hour and countless comments. DiCaprio is one of the most active celebrities in the climate movement and he has openly worked in defense of the environment for much of his career. In 1998, at the age of 24, he created the foundation that bears his name with the mission of protecting the last wild places on Earth and applying solutions to forge a more harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. Through donations, public campaigns and media projects, the actor has ensured that the protection of biodiversity, the conservation of forests and oceans and climate change receive more attention and funds. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation supports more than 35 innovative conservation projects around the world that protect fragile ecosystems and key species.

In 2021, the renowned actor announced a donation of 43 million dollars for ecological restoration efforts in the Galapagos Islands, a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, according to Guardian.

On that occasion, he announced the launch of Re:wild, an environmental organization that seeks to protect wildlife and restore biodiversity, which he founded together with a group of conservation scientists, reported Global Citizen.

in paracas

DiCaprio, along with Jennifer Lawrence and Mery Streep, protagonist Don’t Look Up (don’t look up), one of the most watched titles on the Netflix platform and one of its locations was Playa Roja, located in the paracas national reserve (RNP), in the southern region of Ica. As a satire, it deals with the climatic and environmental crisis that the planet is going through, to which are added events unleashed with the pandemic of the covid-19.

