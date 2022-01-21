Activision purchase doesn’t break any antitrust laws, expert says

The purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is undoubtedly the largest and most notorious event in the industry practically in the history of video games. At a minimum, the amount of the operation, of 68 billion dollars, already far exceeds the value of many of the other distributors in the market. Without going any further, the largest to date, the purchase of Bethesda, did not even reach 8 billion, to get a small idea of ​​what we are experiencing.

For this reason, practically minutes after Microsoft announced this bombshell, many media began to consult experts if this purchase could become paralyzed by an intention of monopoly, something that is undoubtedly a possibility, but that the North American giant has surely studied thoroughly before making the announcement. But really that issue will remain up in the air until the purchase begins to go through the different legal approvals necessary by the competent bodies.

Stopping the purchase of Activision now would be ridiculous and baseless

This statement is not made by us, but by David Hoppe, an expert in law firms whom IGN has consulted on the feasibility of this purchase. In the article, he points out something important and that we really should take into account because it has its logic: He claims that the deal with Activision would not break any antitrust laws as it is a vertical integration. This is how Hoppe explains it:

The acquisition is another example of what we call “vertical integration” in the video game industry – a console manufacturer (distributor) buys a developer (producer). Of course, this is the biggest deal the industry has ever seen, but US courts have historically been unwilling to apply restrictive antitrust principles to vertical transactions.

To give you an idea, antitrust law would be justified if Microsoft bought Nintendo (both are console manufacturers) or if Electronic Arts bought, for example, Ubisoft (both are creators and distributors of video games). For this very reason, the Justice Department has never had a problem with console exclusives, as other experts have claimed, where “making the Call of Duty franchise exclusive” would jeopardize the deal. Nothing could be further from the truth, as Hoppe once again states:

It would be quite ridiculous at this point to try to mount an antitrust case on the grounds that the acquisition will result in fewer future choices for the consumer in the shooter category, for example.

As we mentioned at the beginning, it is clear that we will continue to see other experts commenting on the subject, not only David Hoppe, of course, but his point is more than logical. There can be no monopoly when you are not really buying from a competitor, but to another that will go on to produce products for one of your lines of business, however expensive it may be. Although well, with this tremendous figure and the impact it is having, we would not be surprised if a stumbling block was found along the way.