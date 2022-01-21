A Russian billionaire points out what the “new gold” is and what investment could avoid the “looming abyss”

The tycoon predicts that the supply of this metal will become insufficient in the coming decades and that its price will grow due to the “indispensable role” it plays in the ecological economy.

The foreseeable growth in world demand for copper makes it “the metal of the future” for investors, according to an article published on the website of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 19.

Its author is a person very familiar with the extraction and sale of this “new gold”: the Russian billionaire of Uzbek origin Alisher Usmánov, who on several occasions headed the ‘rankings’ of the richest businessmen in both Russia and the United Kingdom.

The tycoon explains that in recent years there has been a imbalance between supply and demand of copper on the market, which has caused numerous fluctuations in its stock price, until between May and October 2021 it stabilized close to 11,000 dollars per ton.

In the coming years, according to his forecast, the offer may become insufficient due to the “indispensable role” of this metal in the low-carbon economy and high-tech industries such as telecommunications, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, or carbon capture and storage.

Usmánov emphasizes that copper is a material that is not easy to replace, with a net substitution rate below 1%, and collects the estimates for this market from the International Energy Agency and the Bank of America for the next two decades.

The first source predicted a copper demand increase of 2.7 times for the year 2040, due to clean energy technologies, while the second estimate placed the growth in annual consumption of the metal at 3.6% before 2030.

Meanwhile, existing copper mines “are reaching full capacity” and there are few new deposit discoveries, while the time required “between discovery and production has increased considerably”.

For these reasons, the tycoon considers the investment he has made in Udokán to be promising, the third largest unexploited copper deposit in the world and the largest in Russia, located in the Far East of the country, and welcomes new investors.

“Despite of looming chasm between copper supply and demand, there are ways to prevent a global copper deficit,” says Usmanov: it is as much about investing in exploration projects as it is about developing technologies to increase extraction and productivity, as well as improving the practice of recycling scrap copper.

This is “one of the most sustainable metals”, defends the tycoon, who affirms that his work to reactivate the Udokán deposit, abandoned after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, is his contribution to the fight against climate change, through a product “that is essential to decarbonise the global economy”.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!