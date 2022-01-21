A leaker offers details of the new GTA Online map

The release of GTA V for the new generation of consoles promises to be a revolution for GTA Online as well.

GTA Online is still the great engine of Rockstar Games today, it is not clear how it will fit in with the launch of GTA VI, but what a leaker seems to have anticipated is that this multiplayer experience would have a new map that will come along with the next generation version of GTA V.

At the moment nothing has been officially confirmed, but the leaker @Matheusbr9895 suggests that the independent version of GTA Online that will come to Xbox Series X | S and PS5 along with the new generation of GTA V consoles will have news important. “I can’t say much, but pack your bags,” he assured through his Twitter account when asked by another player.

As I mentioned a while ago Rockstar Games is preparing 3 amazing things for GTA Online. I can’t say much, but pack your bags. – Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) January 15, 2022

These words from the leaker It has not taken long to be understood as a clue that Rockstar Games is working on a new map for GTA Online that will arrive with the new version of the game. Without a doubt, it would be a great novelty for the gaming community, since it is the most limited aspect of its current proposal.

GTA VI aims to be the only Rockstar video game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Of course, this information is pure speculation, there is nothing officially confirmed by Rockstar. We’ll have to wait until next month March 2022 for the launch of GTA V on Xbox Series X | S and PS5, and see what’s new with the current version. Both from the main game and from GTA Online. Although, according to the latest rumors, the release of the next generation version of GTA V could be delayed, Rockstar Games would be having some problems during the final development of the game which could take longer than expected.

