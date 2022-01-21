A fan is developing a Pokémon shooting video game — Kudasai

Pokemon has become a household name, and one of the most memorable aspects of the game is the way the protagonist uses a ball to hunt Pokémon and call them into battle, but you probably never thought that one day you’d be able to hunt them with something else: a shotgun. One of the game developers on a Reddit forum, Dragon_GameDevhas taken the forum to share his first video game, Pokemon FPSwhich is a first person shooter focused on Pokemonas the name suggests.

That’s right, using a weapon to take down a Pokémon is more than taking it down, it’s overpowering it (physically). In real action, many well-known Pokémon, such as Pikachu, Nidoqueen, tree Y hitmonchandie with guns, and there’s even a boss battle with a Zapdos and a Mewtwo. With the popularity of tools like Unity Y Unreal These days, it’s not that hard to make a simple game with simple features, but maybe the hard part is how to get the attention of the community, but Dragon_GameDev has done just that. Of course, it’s probably even harder to escape the warnings of Nintendo’s lawyers, the strongest legal minds in the East…

Although it is unlikely that the Pokemon FPS will be released to gamers, a similar concept may be possible in other video games, such as craftopiathe Japanese team that previously released a survival video game in Steamwhose next title is a survival video game featuring a variety of magical beasts. PALWORLD.

Pokemon (Animated Franchise) Overview

Pokémon are peculiar creatures with a wide range of different abilities and appearances; many people, known as pokemon trainers, catch and train them, often with the intention of battling others. Young Satoshi has not only dreamed of becoming a Pokémon trainer, but also a “Pokemon Master,” and with his tenth birthday coming up, he finally has the chance to make that dream come true. Unfortunately for him, all three available to beginning trainers have already been claimed and only Pikachu, a rogue Electric-type creature, remains. However, this chance meeting will mark the beginning of a lifelong friendship and an epic adventure.

Fountain: 4gamers

©Nintendo･Creatures･GAME FREAK･TV Tokyo･ShoPro･JR Kikaku ©Pokémon