8 Samples of “Toxic Love” that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly gave each other

The actress Megan Fox and the rapper Machine Gun Kelly are two celebrities who have not stopped giving something to talk about since the first moment of their relationship.

Here is a collection of exaggerated and crazy moments, which the couple has made public to express their “love”. Advertisements

1. They both ‘chained’ their nails so as not to separate at a party

The couple attended ‘chained’ nails, a party for the launch of the rapper’s nail polish line.

The couple used a kind of jewelry embedded in their nails, to stay close throughout the night.

2. Machine Gun Kelly bought a gun to stake out Megan Fox’s house from “ghosts.”

Machine Gun Kelly confessed that one night he had to go to his girlfriend’s house with a gun.

Megan had heard doors “open and close on their own” so she called her boyfriend to defend her.

The rapper said he patrolled his girlfriend’s house, to make sure he protected her from ghosts.

3. The ring she gave Megan is designed to hurt when she takes it off.

The engagement ring consists of an emerald stone and a diamond, which together form a heart.

The detail is that the bands of the rings have small thorns, so that the actress feels pain if she ever tries to remove it.

The designer commented that Kelly was fascinated with this concept, since “Love hurts”, according to him.

4. Fox got a tattoo in honor of Kelly after only 6 months of dating

After 6 months together, Megan decided to get her skin tattooed to “prove” her love for Machine Gun Kelly.

The tattoo says “El Pistolero” referring to her boyfriend’s nickname.

5. The rapper wears a necklace with the blood of Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly showed her followers that she has a necklace that contains a vial of the actress’s blood.

The couple has come to be classified as “vampiresa”, due to the obsession that both have for the other’s blood.

6. Megan Fox confessed that they drank each other’s blood in their marriage proposal

The rapper hosted a romantic evening in a stunning garden, which he used to propose to Megan Fox.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram, and at the end she confessed that after saying “yes”, they both drank each other’s blood.

7. The rapper confessed that he stayed outside the trailer of the actress, harassing Megan Fox

The rapper confessed that he only agreed to participate in the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” because he was told that he was going to have scenes with Megan Fox.

Once on set, Kelly would stand outside Fox’s trailer, waiting for her to come out and take an interest in him.

He tried it for several days until she began to notice it.

8. Megan Fox got divorced and took this picture with Machine Gun Kelly that same day

The speed with which she surpassed her husband Brian Austin Green surprised all the followers of the actress.

Literally the same day her divorce was made official, the actress took a photo of herself pouncing on rapper Machine Gun Kelly.