6 celebrities who found their ideal partner after a love disappointment: their stories | Famous
Celebrities have also been through love disappointments and showed their great resilience by overcoming it. Learn about their past and current relationships.
In 2006, the Spanish actress and singer dated actor Adrien Brody (famous for starring in ‘The Pianist’ in 2002).
Shortly after, in 2007, he gave her a castle in New York for her birthday. The relationship seemed to be going very well, despite the fact that they were only together for three years.
In 2010, Elsa Pataky gave love a new chance with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.
Today they are married with three children, being one of the strongest couples on the show, if you don’t believe it. the following video is the proof.
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth seem to have a dream life, but is it really so?
Kidman and Cruise formed one of the most popular couples in Hollywood in 1990.
They even adopted two children, however, they separated eleven years later due to “irreconcilable differences”.
Later she met Keith Urban, a famous country music singer who became the love of her life and to whom she has been married for 15 years.
In fact, at his side she became the mother of two children.
The Colombian singer dated Antonio de la Rúa between 2000 and 2010; In fact, he proposed to her in 2001, but it never came to fruition.
He is a lawyer and the son of former Argentine President Fernando de la Rúa.
After their separation, a legal battle began in which Antonio demanded financial compensation from the singer, since he had served as his “partner and advisor”.
In fact, in a video the artist presumed that they both inherited her talent for dancing, press play to see it.
Shakira debuts dancers: her children Milan and Sasha arouse praise even from J Balvin
One of the saddest episodes in the singer’s love life was documented in the movie ‘Katy Perry: Part of me’ (2012), when her ex-husband Russel Brand asked for a divorce via text message before one of his shows .
She had only been married for 14 months and that plunged her into a great depression that led her to psychological therapy.
Fortunately, in 2016, love smiled at her again when she began a relationship with Orlando Bloom.
Four years later the couple welcomed their first daughter whom they named Daisy.
The Mexican actress spent years looking for her other half. In 2009, he faced great controversy by maintaining a legal battle with his former partner Renato Malojuvera, since it was made public that he was not the real father of his son.
Likewise, he had complicated relationships with celebrities such as Pablo Montero and Eduardo Santamarina.
She currently found love with Marcos Montero, a man 10 years younger than her and whom she married in 2011; Since then he has enjoyed a stable marriage.
This is how he left behind his scandalous relationship with businessman Luis Elías, father of his children.
The supermodel began a relationship with Leonardo Dicaprio in 2000 and together they lasted five years.
It was such a stable couple that many media bet that there would be a wedding.
It was the same Gisele commented in an interview for the magazine ‘Porter’ (2019) that this never happened because the lifestyle of both ceased to be compatible.
“There came a time when I made the decision not to continue smoking, drinking and working too much. I began to be aware that there were many things that I had not taken into account and I did not want to continue doing it. Was I going to stay alone because I wanted to soul-searching while he kept doing the same thing? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”
However, Giselle did not have to be alone for long, as she found love with Tom Brady, the American football star who plays for the New England Patriots.
The two married in 2009 and are currently raising their two children together.