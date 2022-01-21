’45 million dollars in the trash’

After the return of Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro to Monterey Striped, after passing through the mls with the InterMiami, The question arises as to whether the Pachuca youth squad will return to his level or continue to be full of ups and downs.

Now the legend of Barcelona and winner of a Golden Ball in 1994, Hristo Stoichkov, made an account of how much money has been invested in rudolph since his departure from Pachuca, upon finishing the sum, the Bulgarian ruled that it was wasted money.

“15 million Chivas paid for Pizarro to Pachuca, then 18 million Monterey paid for him, Inter paid 12. A total of 45 million in the trash. So of course,” he said. Hristo during a TUDN broadcast.

Added to this comment Carlos Pavon, former player who played in the MX League. “We know it’s a good soccer player, we know he has quality, but he plays when he wants. Those numbers belong to a player who should be in Europe”.

Finally, both ex-football players ruled that they do not see Rudolph Pizarro as a starter in the box led by the Xavier Aguirre.

“I don’t see him as a starter, imagine that he reaches scratched as a bomb and I don’t see it as a starter. How can one explain that in Monterey Are you going to burst it with the demand that a coach like Vasco asks of you? He has to be not at 100 percent, but at 500 physically and committed”, concluded Pavón.

