4 reasons to watch the brutal Japanese Netflix series

TheJournalist first it was a movie, based on the book of Isoko Mochizuki, that won several international awards and recognitions, and is now a series full of intrigue and mystery that has been added to the catalog of Asian productions on Netflix (and at this point in life we ​​already know that these are among the best).

The series also explores the issue of journalistic integrity and the limits to which one can go in order to report the truth and expose the worst sides of society, all told through a journalist who comes across a case of political corruption. and corporate, as well as several scandals in Japanese high society, and is determined to find out what is behind it all, knowing that it can put her in danger.

It is a story that explores the role of whistle blowers when it comes to discovering the truth and leading the guilty to face the consequences of their actions and pay the price for the decisions they made, but also about those who are on the other side and have to investigate, turn things around, question everything and move even the smallest stone to report the truth.

TheJournalist It has great performances, very good photography and soundtrack, and a story that is still relevant, and it is one of the Japanese series of this year that you definitely have to see.

Why watch The Journalist?

All The Presidents Men, Spotlight and The Pelican Brief

Many movies and series have already shown how, on many occasions, it is journalists who lead change, daring to see where others do not see and bringing the truth to light when there are many interests at stake.

TheJournalist does the same thing, but in a way that feels fresh and current, following a journalist and an informant who must work together and who gradually start to annoy the powerful, who begin to take action to try to stop them.

The story seems simple at first, but it becomes more and more complex as more details of the scandal are revealed and new participants are added to the mystery. Everyone has an agenda here and it is clear that Anna Matsuda (the journalist) cannot trust what she sees, hears or the people around her.

Based on an award-winning film and a novel

The series is directed by Michihito Fujii, who was the same one who directed the famous Japanese film of 2019. The original version of The Journalist took 6 nominations in the Awards of the Japanese Academy and won for Movie of the Year, Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, and Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. In addition to being nominated for the Blue Ribbon Awards and the Faro Island Film Festival.

For its part, the book is based on the true story that Isoko Mochizuki investigated, which had to do with allegations that Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe used taxpayer funds to reward political supporters, The Guardian reports. The Journalist is fiction, but it takes many real elements and scandals.

fighting the system

This is a David vs. Goliath story where a journalist must take on her country’s political machine to uncover the truth, which could ultimately hold a host of powerful people accountable for their actions.

As in the case of The Pelican Report (which is julia Roberts’ best film), the journalist discovers that finding the truth is not so easy and that the scandal she uncovered can have devastating consequences, in addition to all of this making her an enemy of those who prefer their secrets to be kept. hidden.

It’s about journalists risking their lives and safety so the world knows what’s going on, and that’s something we often see in the real world and in every country.

The protagonists

The journalists in this story go from investigators to scapegoats and vigilantes, the subject is dealt with seriously and seeks to show the obstacles that must be overcome in the name of truth. Ryoko Yonekura (from Doctor X), she plays Anna and from the very beginning it is clear that she is always looking for more, she dares to ask the hard questions and she is not afraid of becoming an enemy of the government.

On the other hand we have the Prime Minister of Japan, who is up against a rock and a hard place. He is the center of the scandal, but he is not the only one involved and this leads him to seek a solution that allows him to protect himself and his family.