16 years since the launch of New Horizons to Pluto

On this day 16 years ago, NASA launched one of its longest missions yet when New Horizons set off for Pluto on January 19, 2006. The unmanned spacecraft passed the dwarf planet at the end of our solar system. on July 14, 2015.

The Houston-based Lunar and Planetary Institute used images and data from the mission to create new visualizations of Pluto, according to Space.com.

The mission went deeper into space than any previous mission, capturing images of Pluto, its moons and the outer Solar System’s Kuiper Belt, which contains icy bodies that scientists believe are leftovers from the creation of the solar system. planets of our solar system. The Kuiper Belt is about a billion miles beyond the orbit of Neptune, according to NASA.

UCLA astronomer David Jewitt writes:

The Kuiper belt is important for the study of the planetary system on at least two levels. First, Kuiper Belt Objects are likely to be extremely primitive remnants of the early accretion phases of the solar system. The inner, dense parts of the preplanetary disk condensed into the major planets. Second, the Kuiper Belt is widely believed to be the source of short-period comets. It acts as a reservoir for these bodies in the same way that the Oort Cloud acts as a reservoir for long-period comets.

The New Horizons spacecraft was the fastest at the time, launching on its third attempt on January 19, 2006

The New Horizons spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on an Atlas V rocket, at 2 PM on January 19, 2006, according to NASA. The flight was delayed twice due to high winds.

NASA announced the launch at the time in a statement, which read:

“NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a fast-moving Atlas V rocket.”

Space Center Houston celebrated the 15th anniversary of the launch last year on Facebook.

“This first mission to the Pluto System and the Kuiper Belt made incredible discoveries about the origins and outskirts of our solar system,” the post said.

The small probe was loaded with imaging software and scientific equipment, including infrared and ultraviolet imaging spectrometers, a multi-color camera, a long-range telescopic camera, two particle spectrometers, a space dust detector, the Houston Space Center wrote.

“The compact, piano-sized 1,050-pound probe was given a boost from a solid-propellant engine for its journey to Pluto. New Horizons was at the time the fastest spacecraft ever launched, reaching the distance of lunar orbit in just nine hours and passing by Jupiter 13 months later,” the Houston Space Center wrote.

New Horizons discovered four previously unknown moons of Pluto

New Horizons reached Jupiter about a year after launch and shortened its travel time to Pluto by using the massive planet’s gravity, the Houston Space Center wrote.

“That flyby saved years of time for the trip to Pluto. It also provided opportunities to test the spacecraft’s instruments and flyby capabilities in the Jupiter system,” the Houston Space Center wrote.

New Horizons conducted a six-month flyby survey of Pluto and its moons, with the closest approach to Pluto on July 14, 2015.

You can view photos and videos collected by New Horizons here.

Exploring Pluto was considered a top priority, according to NASA, which calls the Kuiper Belt “a relic of the formation of the solar system.” In addition to studies of the Kuiper Belt, the images allowed scientists to identify four previously undiscovered moons of Pluto: Nix, Hydra, Styx and Kerberos. Pluto has five moons and the largest, Charon, is as big as Pluto.

“A look at these worlds from a spacecraft promises to tell an incredible story about the origins and outskirts of our solar system,” NASA wrote. “New Horizons is exploring, for the first time, how ice dwarf planets like Pluto and Kuiper Belt bodies have evolved over time.”

