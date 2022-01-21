14 minutes of Banjo-Kazooie running on Nintendo Switch
We get more news for users of nintendo switch online. This is news shared for this paid online service recently in relation to the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch Online.
Banjo-Kazooie Gameplay on Switch
In this case, we have been able to take a look at a video that shows us what Banjo-Kazooie looks like on Nintendo Switch after arriving as part of the Expansion Pack on Switch Online this morning.
Here it is:
We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:
Contents:
1. Launch Nintendo 64 Games:
- Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin & Punishment
2. Launch Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Games:
- Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Streets of Rage 2, Strider
3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC – Happy Home Paradise
Prices:
- 12 months single – $49.99 / €39.99 / £34.99
- 12 months family – $79.99USD / €69.99 / £59.99
What do you think?
