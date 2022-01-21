◉ Bogota Lottery HERE

RESULTS HERE! The winning numbers of the Bogotá Lottery can be checked ONLINE in this same note once this Draw No. 2623 ends. You can see the prizes and dry millionaires HERE. Follow LIVE and ONLINE the broadcast of the game on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

DRAW READY! The winning number for TODAY’s jackpot was 5805. All prizes and dry millionaires will be announced AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The Bogota Lottery will start its Draw No. 2623 from 22.40 Colombian time. Once finished, the results and numbers that fell can be checked AT THE END OF THE NOTE or by CLICKING HERE.

The draw will include the LIVE and ONLINE transmission of Channel ONE to see LIVE and ONLINE from Colombia.

This Colombian Lottery has its draw every Thursday at the same time. The only exceptions are holidays, where the drawing is postponed to the next business day.

It is known for being one of the most important games in the country since it has one of the biggest prizes of all. The Grand Prize Mayor reaches 9,000 million pesos. In addition, there are a large number of smaller prizes of up to 400 million.

Every Thursday, the draw can be viewed LIVE through the Canal UNO radio station in Colombia.

