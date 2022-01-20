Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and its exciting card battles are now available for free on all platforms

Konami has announced that as of today it is possible free download Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on all platforms, a new title from the popular card-fighting anime and manga series that has been released free-to-play for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and PC via Steam.

As Yugi himself said, now it will be up to you to show if you trust the heart of the cards in some exciting games full of effects and high-definition graphics to make them look spectacular. Also, it doesn’t matter your level of experience because the gameplay is adapted for all types of playersWhether they are newcomers or experts.

Everyone will start with an initial deck and from there they will unlock cards that allow them to build the best possible deck from over 10,000 available cards. On the other hand, it includes a story mode for those who prefer to play alone and also tournaments and duels for those who are ready to measure themselves against people from all over the world.

Even in tournaments it is possible to establish special rules or consult the decks of other duelists in order to get ideas when shaping our deck. For the rest, being free-to-play it also contains virtual currencies that can be used to purchase random items in-game, but at least you already have a free Yu-Gi-Oh title that you can hang out with at home or on the go.

Cheats for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel