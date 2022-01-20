Y2K hair stamps are back thanks to Rihanna and Dua Lipa

READ IN:

The temporary hairspray that started trending in the early 2000s is making a comeback in the beauty world. You dare?

Earlier this month, Dua Lipa rocked social media when she appeared with red hearts emblazoned on her blonde hair. In February 2021, Megan Thee Stallion’s hairstylist Kellon Deryck elevated the rapper’s look for her “Cry Baby” video with hand-painted flower stencils in her hair.

Very recently, Rihanna jumped on this trend with her long black locks patterned with ruby ​​red horizontal stripes, reminiscent of 2000s “raccoon tail hair” for her most recent 2000s campaign. Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day.

After RiRi and her lingerie brand took to Instagram to promote the new collection, the search for “hair stamps” increased overnight by over 566%, while the search for “Rihanna hair” skyrocketed by 6700%, according to Justmylook.

Although the tools to make the shapes are not yet available, you can go “Do It Yourself” and make your own shapes out of paper. For those interested in following the trend, here are some color sprays and temporary dyes for you to make your own version of.

Amika Desert Trip Temporary Hair Color

L’Oréal Colorista 1-Day Spray

SprayArctic Fox Rainbow Color Brushes



Bumble and bumble Bb. ColorStick



dpHUE Color Touch-Up Spray

Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray

