Xbox Game Pass has one of its best days with these great releases

Today is an important day in terms of releases, as long-awaited titles are finally in the hands of players. There is excellent news for Xbox Game Pass users, as several of them came directly to the Microsoft service.

Thanks to this, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC players can now download several installments of Tom Clancy Rainbow Sixincluding a day 1 release. To top it off, you’ll be able to enjoy the adventures of Agent 47 and some pretty popular indies.

What games made it to Xbox Game Pass today?

Xbox Game Pass continues to surprise with its range of games that grows every month with eye-catching releases, including titles that are released directly on the platform. Thanks to this, the service today had one of its best days in recent months, as it received an important selection of games.

To begin with, there is nothing more and nothing less than Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, the latest from Ubisoft. In addition, fans of the franchise can now also enjoy Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition on PC.

another surprise is HITMAN Trilogy, which can now be downloaded from the service. This collection debuts today and gives gamers the opportunity to enjoy hitman, hitman 2 Y hitman 3 in one place.

If you’re looking for a different experience, don’t worry, Xbox Game Pass has also received notable indie games like Windjammers 2 Y Death’s Door. Below I leave you today’s premieres:

Death’s Door (consoles, PC and cloud)

HITMAN Trilogy (consoles, PC and cloud)

pupperazzi (consoles, PC and cloud)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (consoles, PC and cloud)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC)

Windjammers 2 (consoles, PC and cloud)

Hitman Trilogy is coming 1/20, time to start planning your fit pic.twitter.com/zPyCryTCWC — Xbox GamePass (@XboxGamePass) January 19, 2022

Your item (1 bald hitman) can be found in aisle 47 pic.twitter.com/l82JSEdtxr —PC GamePass (@XboxGamePassPC) January 20, 2022

