With a bit of luck Tom Cruise will have a studio in orbit to shoot his movie in space

January 20, 2022



Artist’s impression of SEE-1 docked to the International Space Station via an Axiom Space Station Module – Space Entertainment Enterprise

I don’t remember since when people talk about the movie that Tom Cruise wants to roll in space. But in a surprising twist of the script today it has been made public that the British studio Space Entertainment Enterprise, which participates in the production, he wants to put a studio in orbit to shoot it.

It’s about a inflatable module of about 7 meters in diameter in the style of the BEAM module that will initially be attached to the International Space Station (ISS) but will later become part of the Axiom space station. Baptized SEE-1, the module will be “the first content and entertainment studio in the world and a multipurpose stage in space.”

Small details remain to be resolved, such as financing, but the idea is release it in december 2024. It may be a bit early, although the technology, as the aforementioned BEAM module has shown, is not science fiction. And Axiom has an agreement with NASA to attach at least one of the modules of its future space station to the ISS. So the idea is not as far-fetched as it might seem on first reading.

In any case Roscosmos has won this game: Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days on board the ISS in October 2021 shooting scenes for the film The Challenge.

With which it only remains to be seen which will come first: the launch of the SEE-1 or the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

