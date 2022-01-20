Will Sofia Vergara be the godmother of cocaine? Sign up!

ads

What does a person have to do to earn the nickname Godmother of Cocaine? The answer is simple: bring in $80 million per month in drug money and help build the drug trade from Colombia to Miami, New York, and California. Griselda Blanco was also a murderer, with an estimated 250 murders committed at her behest. It has been the subject of documentaries, podcasts, books, and movies. Now she will be played by Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) in a fictional series about her life, aptly named Griselda. But who really was Griselda Blanco?

Who was Griselda Blanco?

Griselda Blanco was born in Cartagena, Colombia in 1943 in an environment where survival was innate. According to Maxim, when she was 11 years old, Griselda had kidnapped and murdered a boy who was part of a wealthy family. As was the norm for young women in Colombia, she also engaged in sex work. In the early 1970s, Griselda and her second husband, Alberto Bravo, moved to Queens, New York.

Using her connections to Colombia, Griselda began importing incredible amounts of cocaine. We hate to say it, but she was a bit of a pioneer in the drug trade. According to a 1989 article in the Sun-Sentinel, “She was also the first to bundle shipments and consolidate loads. This is how the Colombian cartel evolved. When Griselda and her husband were indicted in 1975, they had already fled back to Colombia.

Another crazy nickname given to Griselda was The Black Widow, because she allegedly killed all three of her husbands. She was also behind the murder of several of her associates and evidently engineered motorcycle riding. It was rumored that at her peak, Griselda was worth $2 billion. The Sun reported that he owned “pearls that belonged to former Argentine First Lady Eva Peron, a tea set from Queen Elizabeth, and a gold-and-emerald-encrusted MAC-10 machine gun.”

Griselda eventually ended up in prison in 1985, but continued to run her drug operation while incarcerated. She was released in 2004 but was shot as she was leaving a butcher shop in Medellin, Colombia. We’re sure it’s no coincidence that the killer was on a motorcycle. Now her story will be seen in a new light with Sofia Vergara playing the Godmother of Cocaine in Netflix’s Griselda.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco is wild.

Sofia Vergara stated via Netflix that “Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male capos we know of.” This is a passion project for Sofía, who has wanted to tell Griselda’s story for quite some time.

We don’t know much beyond some casting at this point, but we’re already very intrigued. According to TV Line, Sofia will be joined by “Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico), Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans), Alberto Ammann (Narcos), Christian Tappan (Snowfall), Diego Trujillo (Los Reyes), Paulina Dávila (Luis Miguel: The Series), Gabriel Sloyer (Power), José Zúñiga (Lady Secretary), Juliana Aidén Martínez and Martín Rodríguez.

As of now we have no idea how many motorcycles there will be in the series.