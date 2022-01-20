Will Smith returns as a guest on ‘El Hormiguero’

The week comes to an end and with it, the icing on the cake. ‘El Hormiguero’ has an appointment this Thursday, January 20, with a luxury guest. Will Smith returns to the Pablo Motos program to talk about his latest film: ‘The Williams Method’ (‘King Richard’ in English) arrives in Spanish cinemas on January 21.

This time Smith gets into the skin of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, to tell how he helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would go on to change the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports, turning them into legendary icons.

Will Smith visits ‘El Hormiguero’ this Tuesday Atresmedia

This is not the first time that Smith has visited the program. Will Smith has become a recurring face on ‘El Hormiguero’; however, the situation we are experiencing has caused the actor to have been two years without seeing the ants of Pablo Motos. The actor has visited the program up to seven times to present ‘Seven Souls’ (2009), ‘The Karate Kid’ (2010), ‘Men in Black III’ (2012), ‘After Earth’ (2013), ‘Focus’ ( 2015) and ‘Aladdin’ (2019); and in all of them it has marked excellent audience data (exceeding three million viewers in most of them).

Fun is guaranteed tonight. If something characterizes Will Smith, it is his sincerity. The actor does not mince words to say what he thinks and speak with the truth ahead, although yes, always with a touch of humor. Along with Pablo Motos, the actor has spoken honestly about the role he rejected in the movie ‘Matrix’ and how he decided to make that decision; He also recounted the most terrifying experience he had ever lived through. What confession will we hear today?