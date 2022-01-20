Will Smith crashes on top of a Range Rover and is recorded

The hitmaker was driving a Range Rover during the filming of his documentary “Welcome to Earth” and ended up in an accident. At Tork we will show you the video of the crash suffered by Will Smith when he was trying to enjoy the off-road vehicle. Swipe to see the video!

Will Smith is always in the news for different reasons and this time it was due to an accident, which luckily, only generated a lot of laughter between him and his companions. the actor of I’m legend I was recording the documentary welcome to earth and above one Range Rover Defender in the middle of the desert.

While having fun driving through the dunes, the artist ended up crashing into the sand and getting completely stuck. There were no injuries, but they were quite scared because they did not expect that unexpected brake. Yes indeed, the person in the back seat hit his head because he was not wearing a seat belt.

Smith’s reaction during the accident.

After the laughs Will Smith had to go down with the rest of the team to get out the Range Rover Defender that was stuck and could not get out on its own. The actor really couldn’t believe the mistake he made and how he almost ended up wrecking a late model truck.

What will the Will Smith documentary be about?

The documentary will premiere on Netflix.

Welcome to Earth will be a documentary series that will have Will Smith traveling around the world to see new places. You will go to difficult or inhospitable environments, you will cross rivers on a zip line, you will be able to submerge yourself in the seas on top of small submarines, you will climb mountains, you will travel through frozen regions and you will even approach volcanoes.

+ Will Smith crash video