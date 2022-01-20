“Will”, by Will Smith – decine21.com

Memoir of celebrated singer and later actor Will Smith, who rose to fame first with the nascent hip-hop and rap lyrics of his songs, then made the leap to the small screen with the incredible television phenomenon that was The prince of Bel Air, and eventually became one of the most successful and box-office stars in Hollywood. He has written down his memories with the help of a professional writer, Mark Manson, known for books like “The Subtle Art of Giving a Fuck about (almost everything).” And the intention is to speak with an open heart, without avoiding the darkest moments of their existence, although always with a positive and hopeful tone, it is possible to take charge of the daily life, despite the inevitable setbacks and mistakes.

It is perfectly understandable that Will Smith chooses to star in and produce titles like the last one he has done, Williams methodWell, without a doubt, the artist can see himself and his family reflected in a father, Richard, who develops an incredible work ethic driven by a strong will to make his daughters Venus and Serena become great tennis champions. world. In fact, Will Smith explains that he decided to title his autobiography simply “Will”, not so much in allusion to the diminutive of his first name Willard by which he is known worldwide, but because in English “will” means “will”, and he believes that thanks Due to the education and culture of the effort that his parents and grandparents transmitted to him, he has been able to get to where he is. And the author recalls how his father made them build a wall, brick by brick, for two years, in a peculiar teaching that great achievements are achieved through small ones.

Smith looks back on his childhood in Philadelphia, calling himself a coward for not standing up for his mother once his father beat him up. He tells us about his early awareness of being “funny”, and about the dangers of a certain tendency to be complacent with others, a way of coping with fear that doesn’t always work. He remembers all of his family with affection, but his grandmother Gigi takes the cake, from his Christian faith he learned what love for God and others is, and a certain spirituality, even with its ups and downs and personal path. His cousin Paul is also present, who would introduce him to a world of the street and fighting that was foreign to him, which facilitated his contact with martial arts and hip-hop.

The effort not to fall into complacency is appreciated, also when it comes to recounting his romantic relationships, with his divorce from Sheree Zampino with whom he had his first child, and his subsequent marriage to Jada Pinkett, mother of his other two children. Still, when it comes to describing his life journey, the book works best on its first stretch, early memories, the gift of music, and the amazing casting of Quincy Jones at a party for The prince of Bel Air. Perhaps moviegoers would have appreciated more detail in his film career, although attention is paid not only to the highest-grossing titles such as independence day, but to the “serious” ones like the first film, six degrees of separation, to there oa The pursuit of happiness. Failure is also admitted After Earth, conceived as a family therapy, but as a film it was unsuccessful.

It is more difficult to connect with the last chapters, with Will Smith in zen search mode or almost, which would explain a certain break in his career, it is difficult to take charge of what the sessions with the guru Michaela Boehm have meant for him, or the adrenaline experience of the jumped into the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday.