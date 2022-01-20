Why? Megan Fox’s Ring has thorns and it would hurt to take it off

In the world of entertainment there are undoubtedly intense loves, and then there is that of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly who surprised everyone with their unexpected engagement and an expensive ring What is the actress wearing? However, the rapper delivered a curious revelation about this gem and that it would totally represent the love between the two.

Why does the engagement ring Machine Gun Kelly gave Megan Fox have thorns on it and hurt her if she takes it off?

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly commented in an interview with Vogue magazine that when he came up with the engagement ring idea for actress Megan Fox, had a very peculiar idea for said jewel. He asked her to marry him a week ago in Puerto Rico, celebrating the instance drinking each other’s blood

The rapper began to count: “The ring can be separated to form two rings. When it’s attached, it’s held in place by a magnet.” However, he confessed that the ring bands are actually thorns: “so if he tries to take them off, it hurts… The love is pain!”Machine Gun Kelly explained.

The artist revealed what he wanted to express with the jewel that It has two stones, an emerald and a diamond. This was designed in conjunction with Stephen Webster.

“It is a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, No treatment. It was simply carved from the tear, straight from the mine. And the diamond was directly from designer Stephen Webster.” Machine Gun Kelly told the outlet about the engagement ring he gave Megan Fox.

Also, the rapper commented on the meaning of the ring. “The emerald, her birthstone, and the diamond, my birthstone, embedded in two magnetic strips of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love”.