Why didn’t Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship work out? This reveals astrology

Amber Heard was born a April 22, 1986 under the taurus sign, while Johnny Depp was born on June 9th, 1963 under the gemini sign.

Why didn’t Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship work out?

Taurus Y Gemini do not have a very high compatibility, since although the planets that govern both signs of the zodiac they get along, there are important differences between the personalities of both.

One of the main problems that could affect the couple is jealousy, since Gemini he loves his freedom and does not like ties, something that Taurus maybe he did.

Jealousy and how possessive it can be Taurus could cause a conflict Gemini, which over time could cause tension in the relationship.

The very different personalities of Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp They could also be a factor so that their relationship did not work out, since this could generate stress in the coexistence that resulted in heated arguments that came to light.

Another issue that could affect their marriage could be the feeling of lack of time on the part of Taurus and at the same time, the feeling of stagnation in all aspects for Gemini. What happened between the two, only they will know and although sometimes the character does have a lot to do with our zodiac sign, it is not always a determining factor in relationships. What do you think?