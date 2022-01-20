Why Banorte would be the best option to acquire Citibanamex, according to Bank of America

Banorte’s headquarters in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León (Photo: Reuters)

If there is a company that is suitable for acquire the portfolio of Citibanamex, the third largest bank in Mexico, is Banorte Financial Group, of the businessman Carlos Hank Gonzalez.

According to an analysis of Bank Of America Securities (BofA), the so-called “strong bank of Mexico” is the most likely buyer of the consumer banking business that the US firm will leave in the country Citi Group, whose price would be around between 10 billion and 12 billion dollars.

BofA pointed out that Banorte has a solid capital position and a successful history of consolidation, as well as a market cap of $20.7 billion; that is, more than double the Mexican bank Inbursa, by Carlos Slim, and by the Spanish firm Santander, by Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz.

In addition, it mentions among the advantages for the Monterrey bank, which could potentially lead to significant synergies of overlapping operations and a lower funding structure, as well as the likelihood that have government support accelerating regulatory approvals.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Carlos Hank González, owner of Banorte (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has declared that it would like to see Banamex in Mexican ownership again”

It is worth mentioning that on January 13, AMLO mentioned both Hank González and Slim, Ricardo Salinas Pliego Y Jose Javier Garza Calderon, as probable investors to acquire the bank in their desire to “Mexicanize” CitiBanamex. However, the president emphasized that his government will not oppose foreign institutions bidding for the “Citi” bank.

“This does not mean preventing foreigners from participating in the call, auction, in the bidding, we are not closed […] Bank profits, when the shareholders are foreigners, are not reinvested in our country”, he expressed.

BofA’s analysis abounds that if Banorte were to become the purchaser, the combined entity would be similar in size to the largest bank in the country: the Spanish BBVA, in the consumer and mortgage segments, and would overtake it as the largest player in credit cards.

View of the BBVA Bancomer tower, located on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City (Photo: EFE)



“We see room for significant cost synergies to emerge, as BBVA operates with approximately 30% fewer employees and branches than the institutions combined”

He adds: “Synergies are also likely to arise from a lower financing cost for Banorte.”

However, it notes, the realization of cost synergies could be delayed, as the government could restrict staff reductions in the early years.

For BofA, the management of Grupo Financiero Banorte would only seek such a transaction if the price paid made sense to shareholders.

“A potential combination of Banamex would be transformative and consolidate Banorte among the two largest Mexican banks. But the financial merits of a potential transaction are still unclear.”

So far Grupo Financiero Banorte has not commented on it.

Although Banco Azteca is not one of the main banks in Mexico, Salinas Pliego is rated as the third wealthiest businessman in the country (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The only one who has made public his intention to acquire it is the owner of Aztec TV Y Azteca Bank, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who on January 11 wrote on his Twitter account that He has already asked his team to analyze the convenience of “acquiring Citibanamex”, without giving further details.

However, according to the national press, the Canadian Scotiabank, as well as Santander, are also analyzing the offer, but none has made it official.

about sale, Citi Group explained that since last year he began to leave consumer banking in several nations of Europe, Asia and the rest of Latin America, because now they want to focus on a wholesale, corporate banking and investment business model.

