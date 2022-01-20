Why 5G is a threat to aircraft

They point out problems in aircraft planning for 5G (Photo: REUTERS / Octavio Jones)

Some airlines have started disputes over the 5G technology already that could affect your browsing, however, to learn more about the affectations to which they refer and their relationship with the new communication system that is being implemented, an explanation is necessary.

First of all, it should be noted that in the middle of the mess, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, for its acronym in English) has warned that the new 5G technology could interfere with devices such as altimeters, which measure how far above the ground a plane travels. Altimeters operate in the 4.2-4.4 GHz range and the concern is that auctioned frequencies are too close to this range.

In addition to altitude, readings from altimeters are also used to facilitate automatic landings and to help detect dangerous currents called wind shear.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said last month that the FAA’s 5G directives would ban the use of radio altimeters at about 40 of the largest US airports.

In other countries, the 5G band does not seem to be a problem (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

US airlines have warned that the directives could disrupt up to 4% of daily flights.

Kirby said that, if not resolved, it could mean that at major US airports, in bad weather, cloud cover or even thick fog, “basically only visual approaches could be made.”

The higher the frequency in the spectrum, the faster the service. So to get the full value of 5G, carriers want to operate at higher frequencies.

Some of the auctioned C-band spectrum had been used for satellite radio, but the transition to 5G means there will be a lot more traffic.

Two Emirates airline Boeing 777 aircraft at Dubai International Airport (Photo: REUTERS/Christopher Pike)

Verizon and AT&T they have argued that 5G C-band has been deployed in some 40 more countries without problems of interference with aviation.

They have agreed to create protection zones for six months around 50 airports in the United States, similar to those used in France, to reduce the risk of interference.

In 2019, the European Union set the standards for mid-range 5G frequencies in the 3.4 to 3.8 GHz band, a lower frequency than the service to be rolled out in the United States. Bandwidth has been auctioned off in Europe and is so far used in many of the bloc’s 27 member states without issue.

5G seems to be a problem for aircraft in the United States (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which oversees 31 states, said on December 17 that the problem is specific to US airspace. “For the moment, no risk of interference detected insecure in Europe,” he said.

FAA officials have pointed out that the spectrum used by France (3.6-3.8 GHz) is further from the spectrum (4.2-4.4 GHz) used for altimeters in the United States, and that the level France’s power capacity for 5G is much lower than that authorized on US soil.

Verizon has said it won’t use spectrum closer to the upper band for several years.

In South Korea, the frequency of 5G mobile communication is the 3.42-3.7 GHz band and there is no evidence of interference with the radio wave since the commercialization of 5G in April 2019.

Currently, 5G mobile communication wireless stations are in operation near airports, but no problems have been reported.

(With information from Reuters)

