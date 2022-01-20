When celebrities have met Queen Elizabeth II
There is no doubt that among all the best-known figures in the world, the Queen isabel II tops the list. The longest-serving monarch in Great Britain is quite a celebrity, and for this reason she has rubbed shoulders with all kinds of personalities: politicians, singers, actors and others.
When celebrities have met Queen Elizabeth II
Which celebrities and personalities have met Queen Elizabeth? We have the iconic moment when Elizabeth II disapproved of Marilyn Monroe’s cleavage to when she danced with former President Gerald Ford.
They met at Buckingham Palace in 2014. Elizabeth II gave Angelina Jolie the grand cross of the Order Saint Michael and Saint George in recognition of his campaign to stop sexual violence in war zones.
Queen Elizabeth II with Sir Paul McCartney backstage at the Diamond Jubilee (60 years on the throne) at Buckingham Palace in 2012.
The American actress, now 51, met the queen during a reception in Buckingham during the performing arts presentation.
Elizabeth II met the queen of pop, Madonna, in 2002, at the premiere of the James Bond movie ‘Die Another Day’ at the Albert Hall in London.
The queen congratulated tenor Plácio Domingo during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2012.
The 76-year-old award-winning actress met Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2014.
Queen Elizabeth met Lady Gaga during the Royal Variety Performance in 2009.
An entertaining greeting between the famous ‘Mr. Bean’, Rowan Atkinson, and actress Gillian Anderson during the 200th anniversary of the birth of Charles Dickens, in Buckingham 2012.
Queen Elizabeth with the late actor Sir Christopher Lee at the British Film Industry reception at Windsor Castle in 2013.
Elizabeth II congratulating singer Kylie Minogue at the 2012 Royal Variety Performance.
Before starting a tour of Australia, the queen received actor Hugh Jackman in Buckingham.
Queen Elizabeth greeting Helena Bonham Carter in 2014. Years later, the actress played the monarch’s sister, Princess Margaret, for the series ‘The Crown’.
In 2009, the queen met actress Bette Midler during the Royal Variety Performance.
The iconic 88-year-old actress and Queen Elizabeth have met on several occasions.
Andrea Bocelli and Queen Elizabeth in 2012 during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.