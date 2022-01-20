WhatsApp, this is the way you can record video calls

platform whatsapp instant messaging It is one of the most used, whether to resolve personal, work or school issues. This tool allows you to stay in communication either through messages, photos, audios, video calls, etc.

This time we will talk about the video calls, which were incorporated into WhatsApp in 2016 and is one of the most used functions since they allow greater interaction. Therefore, we tell you how can you record itso take note.

How to record a video call on Android

The first thing you should take into account is that the steps that we will tell you below work for devices with the Android operating system. To achieve this, you must enter the Google Play Store and download the ‘Screen Recorder’ app.

Once installed, you need to log in and activate the ‘floating window’, which will appear as a small icon on the screen when you want to record. This way, when you start your video call, click on the ‘Record’ button and enable the option to record sound.

When you finish the video call, click on the ‘Stop’ button in the app and the recording will be saved in the folder you have chosen. Done, this way you can consult it whenever you want.

How to Record a Video Call on iPhone or iPad

In these cases it is easier since you do not need an external application to record screen, since it is included. Just go to ‘Settings’, click on ‘Control Center’ and add ‘Screen Recording’.

When you start your video call, pull down the ‘Control Center’, select ‘Record’ and disable it until you finish so that the file is saved on your device, that’s how easy you can have it.

How to record a video call on computer

In this case, you must download the OBS Studio app for free, when you have installed it, go to the ‘Camera’ section and select ‘Screen’, in this way a screen display will appear, click on ‘Start recording’ when your video call starts.

When you’re done, just click ‘Stop Recording’ in the app and the file will be saved. It’s that simple you can record a video call and have it stored on your device.

