One of the many functions it has are the state, similar to those of Instagram, in which you can publish photos or videos that disappear automatically 24 hours later.

WhatsApp, add music from Youtube and Spotify to your States. Photo: Pixabay



How to add music to States

Now the application will allow you to add music and songs in the States so that in this way you can customize them. We tell you the steps you must follow to add it easily, take note.

The first thing you should do is go to Spotify, YouTube or Apple Music and play a song, then open WhatsApp and click where it says States. Long press the camera icon and the song will continue to play in the background.

The most advisable thing is to have the phone supported on a surface so that the camera is “covered” and the background appears all black. Then stop recording, add a description and emojis. Finally click Submit to publish your Status.

In the same way, you can enter the YouTube application and select a video to share in the WhatsApp states. The steps you must follow are:

Go to a YouTube video.

Click on Share.

Then on WhatsApp.

Then in My Status.

Click Next.

Finally select Share.

Done, this way you can make your States more fun and put the music you want. Best of all, you don’t need the help of external applications to achieve this and your personal data is protected.

