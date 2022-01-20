What to watch today on TV? Thursday, January 20, 2022 | TV

15.00 / Movistar DC Spanish Cinema

‘Kisses for everyone’

Spain, 2000 (95 minutes). Director: Jaime Chavarri. Cast: Emma Suárez, Eloy Azorín, Pilar López de Ayala.

Jaime Chávarri offers an attractive nostalgic comedy, which also involves a look at the Spain of the sixties, at the expense of some unruly students who will meet some prostitutes and will be dragged away from the books. And although the story abounds in conventions, the director’s work turns the stiff into fresh and the predictable into bittersweet. Among the notable group of performers, Pilar López de Ayala stands out, once again delivering a memorable work.

15.00 / COSMO

‘Memories of Africa’

Out of Africa. USA, 1985 (155 minutes). Director: Sidney Pollack. Cast: Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, Klaus Maria Brandauer.

Memories of Africa It is the last great film by Sydney Pollack, whose career would drop considerably in the 1990s. Despite an obvious excess of footage, this adaptation of the memoirs of the Danish writer Isak Dinesen grows thanks to the courage of the director, who recreates the ways of classic cinema to draw a romantic story, in which looks cancel words, around two characters who embody two different ways of understanding life and love. Pollack wraps his story in images delivered at an almost sensual cadence, embellished by a memorable photograph by David Watkin.

17.25 / The 1

The actress Esmeralda Moya joins ‘To serve and protect’

The cast of the series serve and protect today incorporates the actress Esmeralda Moya, who will play Luna, a young woman who arrives in Madrid from Tarifa, where she ran a successful beach bar, to become the new manager of the pub Moonlight. In the South District, his biggest confidant will be his cousin Carol, with whom he has a very close relationship. Luna, who has lost everything, arrives in the neighborhood ready to start from scratch.

17.50 / CMT

‘The slander’

The Children’s Hour. USA, 1962 (103 minutes). Director: William Wyler. Cast: Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine, Miriam Hopkins, James Garner.

Two teachers become the target of the gossip of a community drowned in prejudice. William Wyler delivers with slander a masterpiece in which each plane, each frame, is full of suggestions. But it also offers a plea in favor of difference, which flees from the fuss to concentrate, as the footage progresses, on an intimate, terrible and tormented drama that manages to turn a particular story into a universal reflection.

18.50 / Movistar Classics

‘A Corpse at Desserts’

Murder by Death. USA, 1976 (90 minutes). Director: Robert Moore. Cast: David Niven, Peter Sellers, Maggie Smith, Peter Falk, Truman Capote, James Coco.

Some of the most famous detectives of cinema and literature are invited to his mansion by an eccentric millionaire. Among them are Charlie Chan, Poirot or Sam Spade. All of them are challenged to solve a crime that will be committed that same day. Of course, the parodic tone is always present in A corpse for dessert, but the story also offers a correct reflection on the codes of a genre that forces the viewer to act as a detective himself.

21.30 / Telecinco

Athletic-Barcelona in the Copa del Rey

After participating in the Super Cup, Athletic and Barcelona face each other in the round of 16 tie for the Copa del Rey. A single match duel in which the two teams that have won the tournament the most times measure strength so as not to be eliminated earlier than expected. Barcelona goes to the match with the recent loss of Umtiti and Athletic will want to make up for the rout inflicted by the Barça team in the final last year.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘The Anthill’ receives a visit from Will Smith

The actor Will Smith, an old acquaintance of the anthill, return tonight to the space led by Pablo Motos. Smith will talk about his new movie, The Williams Method, which hits theaters next Friday. In addition, he will participate in the sections of the program and will face the questions and jokes of the Trancas and Barrancas ants.

22.40 / The 1

New season of ‘Tell me’

On his return, the series Tell me sets its plots in the early nineties. On its 20th anniversary, and with 400 episodes under its belt, the series reunites Antonio and Mercedes on a second honeymoon in Havana. For her part, Inés enjoys her marriage and shoots under the orders of Fernando Colomo and Toni touches on power as Director of Informative Relations in Moncloa. In addition, new faces are incorporated into fiction, such as those of Nacho Fresneda and Kiti Mánver, among others.

24.00 / Paramount Network

‘OpenWater’

USA, 2003 (80 minutes). Director: Chris Kentis. Cast: Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis.

An impeccable example of minimalist and nude cinema, which assembles its pieces with unusual precision to create a film that is as exciting as it is terrifying: accidentally, two tourists are abandoned on the high seas in shark-infested waters. His anguish and horror permeate a story as tense as it is unbreathable.

